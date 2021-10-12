Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Short Interest Up 4,660.0% in September

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 142,800 shares, a growth of 4,660.0% from the September 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

In other Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund news, Director James S. Macleod acquired 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $55,001.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 508,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 95,271 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 208.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 145,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 98,311 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 53,337 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:AIO opened at $26.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.24. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $20.98 and a 52-week high of $29.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%.

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

