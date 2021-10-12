Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)’s stock price dropped 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.01 and last traded at $6.07. Approximately 4,595 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 434,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

VIST has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Vista Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Vista Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $527.96 million, a P/E ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 3.43.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $165.28 million for the quarter. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. Equities analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIST. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Vista Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 390.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 44,174 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Vista Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 675.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 140,650 shares during the last quarter. 14.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSE:VIST)

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

