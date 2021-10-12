Vivint Smart Home (VVNT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Vivint Smart Home (NYSE: VVNT):

10/6/2021 – Vivint Smart Home had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $10.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/30/2021 – Vivint Smart Home was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vivint Smart Home Inc. is a smart home company primarily in North America. It delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Vivint Smart Home Inc., formerly known as Mosaic Acquisition Corp., is based in Provo, United States. “

9/29/2021 – Vivint Smart Home had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Vivint Smart Home was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vivint Smart Home Inc. is a smart home company primarily in North America. It delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Vivint Smart Home Inc., formerly known as Mosaic Acquisition Corp., is based in Provo, United States. “

9/24/2021 – Vivint Smart Home was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vivint Smart Home Inc. is a smart home company primarily in North America. It delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Vivint Smart Home Inc., formerly known as Mosaic Acquisition Corp., is based in Provo, United States. “

9/21/2021 – Vivint Smart Home was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vivint Smart Home Inc. is a smart home company primarily in North America. It delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Vivint Smart Home Inc., formerly known as Mosaic Acquisition Corp., is based in Provo, United States. “

9/17/2021 – Vivint Smart Home was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vivint Smart Home Inc. is a smart home company primarily in North America. It delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Vivint Smart Home Inc., formerly known as Mosaic Acquisition Corp., is based in Provo, United States. “

Shares of NYSE VVNT opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.62.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $355.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

