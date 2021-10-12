VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc Sells 51,162 Shares

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 51,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $1,092,820.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

V-Tw Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 25,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $509,000.00.

On Friday, October 1st, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 15,148 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $323,561.28.

On Monday, September 27th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,441 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $473,280.69.

On Thursday, September 23rd, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 75,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $1,494,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 15,477 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $303,503.97.

On Tuesday, September 14th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 20,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $391,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 75,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $1,554,750.00.

On Monday, August 30th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 46,375 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $908,486.25.

On Friday, August 27th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,114 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $454,000.42.

On Wednesday, August 25th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 34,448 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $706,184.00.

VZIO stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.89. 8,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,922. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.57.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $401.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. VIZIO’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VIZIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cannonball Research assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth about $30,314,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,880,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth about $11,989,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth about $16,565,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth about $618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

