VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $20.81, but opened at $19.84. VIZIO shares last traded at $19.70, with a volume of 996 shares changing hands.

Specifically, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 51,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $1,092,820.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $46,115.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 824,987 shares of company stock valued at $17,094,860.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VIZIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.57.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $401.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.02 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VZIO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

