Vodafone Group (VOD) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

9/30/2021 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 187 ($2.44) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/30/2021 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/27/2021 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/23/2021 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/23/2021 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 187 ($2.44) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/21/2021 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

9/8/2021 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

9/2/2021 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Shares of VOD stock traded down GBX 0.72 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 111.04 ($1.45). 28,210,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,188,070. The company has a market cap of £30.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 118.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 124.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 100.94 ($1.32) and a one year high of GBX 1,425 ($18.62).

In related news, insider Dame Clara Furse purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £87,000 ($113,666.06).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

