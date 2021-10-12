Volta Inc (NYSE:VLTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.75 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Volta Inc (NYSE:VLTA) will report sales of $9.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Volta’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.50 million and the highest is $10.00 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Volta will report full-year sales of $34.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.20 million to $36.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $97.65 million, with estimates ranging from $87.30 million to $108.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Volta.

Get Volta alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VLTA shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Volta in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Volta in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Volta in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Volta in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Volta stock opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. Volta has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $18.33.

About Volta

Volta Industries Inc provides commerce-centric electric vehicle. Volta Industries Inc, formerly known as Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II, is based in OVERLAND PARK, KS.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Volta (VLTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Volta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.