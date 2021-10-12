Volution Group plc (LON:FAN) Insider Sells £75,260.60 in Stock

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN) insider Andy O’Brien sold 16,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 460 ($6.01), for a total value of £75,260.60 ($98,328.46).

Shares of FAN traded up GBX 12.50 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 473 ($6.18). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,547. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 515.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 458.60. The company has a market cap of £936.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.25. Volution Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 188.50 ($2.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 565 ($7.38). The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Volution Group’s previous dividend of $1.90.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FAN. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.10) price target on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their target price on Volution Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

