Voss Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Voss Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 158.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441,759 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands makes up 5.4% of Voss Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Voss Capital LLC owned about 0.57% of Cornerstone Building Brands worth $13,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 11.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,835,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,737,000 after purchasing an additional 383,971 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,466,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,028,000 after purchasing an additional 263,007 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the second quarter valued at about $46,573,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the first quarter valued at about $25,215,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,592,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,347,000 after purchasing an additional 125,700 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Cornerstone Building Brands stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.00. 766,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.02.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, Director George L. Ball acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $366,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 399,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,848,411.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James S. Metcalf acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

