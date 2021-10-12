Voss Capital LLC Sells 180,000 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Voss Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 315,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 180,000 shares during the quarter. Avid Technology accounts for about 5.1% of Voss Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Voss Capital LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Avid Technology worth $12,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Avid Technology by 11.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Avid Technology by 5.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Avid Technology by 81.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Avid Technology by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 230,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Avid Technology by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

AVID has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.40. 235,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,066. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.14 and a beta of 1.37. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $40.48.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $94.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.34 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $32,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 23,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $861,171.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 794,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,113,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,729 shares of company stock valued at $3,286,156. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avid Technology Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.