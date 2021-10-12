Voss Capital LLC Sells 200,090 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Voss Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,090 shares during the period. Rimini Street accounts for 7.9% of Voss Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Voss Capital LLC owned 3.61% of Rimini Street worth $19,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the first quarter worth $108,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,821,000 after acquiring an additional 70,670 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the first quarter worth $1,265,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 50.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 135,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 78.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 91,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Rimini Street news, EVP Steven Salaets sold 11,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $95,789.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Sebastian Grady sold 5,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $47,898.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 107,854 shares in the company, valued at $896,266.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,199,201 shares of company stock worth $21,009,491 over the last three months. 48.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RMNI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.01. 108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,197. The company has a market cap of $858.50 million, a P/E ratio of -36.11, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.12. Rimini Street, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $11.04.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $91.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 million. Analysts forecast that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

RMNI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Rimini Street from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rimini Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Rimini Street in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

