Voss Capital LLC Sells 29,750 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Voss Capital LLC lowered its stake in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 550,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,750 shares during the period. Legacy Housing accounts for 3.9% of Voss Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Voss Capital LLC owned approximately 2.28% of Legacy Housing worth $9,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Legacy Housing by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 417,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after buying an additional 12,931 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 353,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 120.4% in the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 182,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 99,700 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Legacy Housing by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 179,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Legacy Housing by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 16,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of LEGH stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $17.02. The company had a trading volume of 19,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,405. The firm has a market cap of $411.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.87. Legacy Housing Co. has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $20.29.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $48.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.65 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 22.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $167,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,437,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,809,056.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 14,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $257,000.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 237,593 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,988. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

