Voyager Token (VGX) Trading Down 4% This Week

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. One Voyager Token coin can now be bought for about $2.24 or 0.00003914 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Voyager Token has a total market cap of $624.68 million and $2.48 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00042238 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.17 or 0.00207933 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00091594 BTC.

Voyager Token Profile

VGX is a coin. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 coins. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Voyager Token Coin Trading

