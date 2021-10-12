Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.49

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.49 and last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 3025 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.90.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vtex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.60 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.

Get Vtex alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.17.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $30.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vtex will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Vtex Company Profile (NYSE:VTEX)

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vtex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vtex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.