vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) versus Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Head to Head Review

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

vTv Therapeutics has a beta of -1.86, meaning that its stock price is 286% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares vTv Therapeutics and Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets vTv Therapeutics -71.01% N/A -50.27% Vanda Pharmaceuticals 12.55% 7.04% 6.01%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares vTv Therapeutics and Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio vTv Therapeutics $6.41 million 19.62 -$8.50 million ($0.17) -8.88 Vanda Pharmaceuticals $248.17 million 4.06 $23.34 million $0.42 43.14

Vanda Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than vTv Therapeutics. vTv Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vanda Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.4% of vTv Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of vTv Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for vTv Therapeutics and Vanda Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score vTv Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67

vTv Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 297.35%. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.66%. Given vTv Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe vTv Therapeutics is more favorable than Vanda Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals beats vTv Therapeutics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer. It offers Azeliragon, TTP399, TTP273, HPP593, HPP737, and Nrf2/Bach1 program. The company was founded on April 2, 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, NC.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051. The company was founded by Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos and Argeris N. Karabelas in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.