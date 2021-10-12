Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,890 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Vulcan Materials worth $13,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

VMC opened at $171.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.87 and its 200-day moving average is $178.27. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $131.36 and a 52-week high of $194.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total transaction of $6,218,815.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,693.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.