Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VMC opened at $171.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.58. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $131.36 and a one year high of $194.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.27.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total value of $6,218,815.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,693.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.50.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

