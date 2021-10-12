W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Stake Lifted by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA S.A. bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,996,000 after buying an additional 146,530 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,150,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,876,713,000 after buying an additional 355,673 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 993.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 331,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,732,000 after buying an additional 301,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

WPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Capital One Financial upgraded W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.83.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $74.52 on Tuesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.68 and a 12 month high of $82.37. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.00.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.052 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.82%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

