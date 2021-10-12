W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Stock Holdings Increased by APG Asset Management US Inc.

APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,789,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 379,800 shares during the quarter. W. P. Carey accounts for about 0.8% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of W. P. Carey worth $133,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 258.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WPC traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.30. 6,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,581. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.71. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.68 and a 12-month high of $82.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.052 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 88.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.83.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

