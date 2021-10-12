W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.55.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $76.56 on Tuesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $59.61 and a 1 year high of $82.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.41%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.