Wallbridge Mining (OTCMKTS:WLBMF) Trading Down 4.4%

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF) shares dropped 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 112,591 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 218,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46.

Wallbridge Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WLBMF)

Wallbridge Mining Co Ltd. engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. Its project portfolio includes Denison property, Parking Offset properties, East Range properties, Fenelon, and Beschefer. The company was founded by Risto Laamanen on June 3, 1996 and is headquartered in Lively, Canada.

