Wambolt & Associates LLC Acquires 23,887 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,887 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 47.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

BKLN stock opened at $22.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.12 and a 200-day moving average of $22.15. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $21.44 and a 12-month high of $22.47.

