Wambolt & Associates LLC Buys 14,583 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,583 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC owned 0.11% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.3% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 18,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.7% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 203,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,511,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TSLX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.66. The stock had a trading volume of 256,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,266. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $23.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.47.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.12). Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 95.35% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $62.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.34 million. Analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

