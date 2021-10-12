Wambolt & Associates LLC Buys 346 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up approximately 0.9% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,608,668,000 after purchasing an additional 43,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,903,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,665,235,000 after purchasing an additional 56,702 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 386,410 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,744,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,069,125,000 after purchasing an additional 53,677 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,300,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,734,554,000 after purchasing an additional 59,432 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $953.50.

BLK stock traded down $7.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $831.91. 1,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $896.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $864.88. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $587.90 and a one year high of $959.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

