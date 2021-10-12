Wambolt & Associates LLC Buys 8,154 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,154 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth about $417,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.6% in the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 25.1% in the second quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 27,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 72,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on T. Redburn Partners started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.69.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.79. The stock had a trading volume of 241,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,689,102. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

