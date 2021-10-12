Wambolt & Associates LLC Grows Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 40,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after buying an additional 6,437 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $309,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,226,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,035,000 after buying an additional 51,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 177,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,689,000 after buying an additional 18,487 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.03. The stock had a trading volume of 756 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,429. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.48 and its 200 day moving average is $117.74. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $80.71 and a twelve month high of $124.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $1.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

