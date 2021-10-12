Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,414 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.5% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.5% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 11,491 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $173.09. 40,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,506,522. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.10. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $117.23 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $314.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.46, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

