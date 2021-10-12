Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 17,410 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth about $1,919,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 103,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,223,000 after buying an additional 57,053 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 175.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,697 shares during the period. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHW traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $289.21. 2,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $310.43.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

In related news, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $2,380,074.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,712.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,880,055 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup downgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.28.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

