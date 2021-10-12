Wambolt & Associates LLC Increases Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wambolt & Associates LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 296.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CWI opened at $29.11 on Tuesday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $30.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.91.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

