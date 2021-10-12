Wambolt & Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

JNJ stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.08. The stock had a trading volume of 33,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,043,217. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $418.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

