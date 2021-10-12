Wambolt & Associates LLC Purchases 3,900 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 76.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Truist boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.67. 16,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,912,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.20. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $159.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.