Wambolt & Associates LLC Purchases 438 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,270 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,002 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.94.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.50. 6,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,715,339. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $240.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.85. The company has a market cap of $183.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $249.95.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

