Wambolt & Associates LLC Raises Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,613 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 0.8% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $139.22. The stock had a trading volume of 25,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,168,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.70.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.84.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $1,390,865.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,205,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,033,182. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

