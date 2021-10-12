Warburg Research Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €127.00 Price Target

Puma (ETR:PUM) has been assigned a €127.00 ($149.41) target price by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.98% from the company’s current price.

PUM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Puma in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Puma in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group set a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective on Puma in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Puma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €114.37 ($134.55).

ETR:PUM opened at €96.96 ($114.07) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €103.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €97.27. Puma has a 52-week low of €74.08 ($87.15) and a 52-week high of €109.70 ($129.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion and a PE ratio of 48.97.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

