Warburg Research Analysts Give S&T (ETR:SANT) a €29.00 Price Target

S&T (ETR:SANT) has been given a €29.00 ($34.12) target price by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SANT. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on S&T in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on S&T in a research note on Tuesday.

SANT opened at €21.44 ($25.22) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 25.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of €21.04 and a 200-day moving average of €21.11. S&T has a 52 week low of €15.10 ($17.76) and a 52 week high of €24.20 ($28.47).

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

