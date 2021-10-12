Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,479,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,765 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.29% of Warner Music Group worth $53,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the first quarter valued at about $526,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 29.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 909,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,208,000 after purchasing an additional 208,251 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 76.3% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,314,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,535 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the first quarter worth about $16,307,000. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 3,133,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $118,304,989.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $20,942,273.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,974,331 shares of company stock worth $241,149,489 over the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Warner Music Group stock opened at $46.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.69 and a beta of 1.27. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.20.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 1,558.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

WMG has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays raised shares of Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.14.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

