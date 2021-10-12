Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at Truist

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Truist from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WMG. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised shares of Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Music Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.71.

NASDAQ WMG opened at $46.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.69 and a beta of 1.27. Warner Music Group has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 1,558.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $20,942,273.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 3,133,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $118,304,989.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,974,331 shares of company stock worth $241,149,489. 80.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,013,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,818,000 after buying an additional 653,416 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,355,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,047,000 after buying an additional 3,931,904 shares during the period. Soma Equity Partners LP increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 4,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,764,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,314,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,782,000 after buying an additional 1,434,535 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,801,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,950,000 after buying an additional 385,507 shares during the period. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

