Warp Finance Price Down 38.6% Over Last 7 Days (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. During the last week, Warp Finance has traded down 38.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Warp Finance coin can now be bought for about $163.07 or 0.00292397 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $762,188.49 and $117,000.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00011748 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00006145 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Warp Finance

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

