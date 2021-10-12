Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,086.00

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,086 ($14.19) and last traded at GBX 1,082 ($14.14), with a volume of 396387 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,064 ($13.90).

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on Watches of Switzerland Group from GBX 915 ($11.95) to GBX 1,115 ($14.57) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,009.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 871.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.59 billion and a PE ratio of 50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts. The company operates 113 stores in the United Kingdom and 22 stores in the United States, as well as through five transactional websites under the Mono-Brand Boutiques, Watches of Switzerland, Mappin & Webb, Goldsmiths, and Mayors brand names.

