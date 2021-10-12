Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (TSE:WBR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (TSE:WBR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0276 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

WBR stock opened at C$6.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.75. Waterloo Brewing has a 12-month low of C$4.35 and a 12-month high of C$8.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.29. The company has a market cap of C$241.43 million and a PE ratio of 47.87.

Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$34.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$35.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Waterloo Brewing will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. It produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. The company also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

