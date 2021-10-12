Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B) Declares $1.95 Quarterly Dividend

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 1.95 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Watsco stock remained flat at $$277.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 12 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.77. Watsco has a 12 month low of $139.00 and a 12 month high of $242.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.33.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

