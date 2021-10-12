Wavefront Technology Solutions (CVE:WEE) Trading 34.8% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (CVE:WEE)’s stock price traded up 34.8% on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 347,170 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 608% from the average session volume of 49,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Specifically, insider Douglas Burger acquired 270,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$65,908.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,762,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,114,805.09.

The company has a market capitalization of C$27.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.04, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.08.

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc develops fluid injection technologies for oil and gas well stimulation, and improved/enhanced oil recovery in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers Powerwave process, an injection technology that improves the flow of fluids in geological materials, including sedimentary soils and fractured rock; and Primawave process, a method for aiding in-ground environmental remediation clean-up in contaminated sites.

