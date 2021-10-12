Waves Enterprise (WEST) Price Hits $0.58 on Top Exchanges

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. In the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $24.51 million and approximately $469,042.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00060082 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.41 or 0.00121761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00076220 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,203.58 or 1.00038615 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,472.09 or 0.06180085 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.