WBI Investments Inc. Acquires 5,455 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

WBI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 1.2% of WBI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 456.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,644,208.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,495 shares of company stock valued at $5,215,175. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $1.93 on Tuesday, reaching $328.43. The company had a trading volume of 22,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,573. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $212.45 and a 1 year high of $345.52. The firm has a market cap of $208.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $330.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.62.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Several brokerages have commented on ACN. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.42.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

