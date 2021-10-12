WBI Investments Inc. Acquires 8,912 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

WBI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 401.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 157,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PTLC traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.24. 99,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.54.

