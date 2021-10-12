WBI Investments Inc. Cuts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

WBI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,519 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $1,236,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 18.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group bought a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.75.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,178,374. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $126.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.