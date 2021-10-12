WBI Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

WBI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,310 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 1.0% of WBI Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,835,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in AbbVie by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,826,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,623,000 after buying an additional 103,972 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in AbbVie by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,728,000 after buying an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,121,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,321,000 after acquiring an additional 59,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 309,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.32. The company had a trading volume of 77,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,020,097. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $121.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.01. The stock has a market cap of $193.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Mizuho lifted their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.29.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

