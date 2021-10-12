WBI Investments Inc. Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

WBI Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $47,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,866,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total transaction of $1,004,982.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.67.

HCA stock traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,417. The firm has a market cap of $76.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.91 and a 12 month high of $263.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $250.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.62.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

