WBI Investments Inc. Has $3.95 Million Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

WBI Investments Inc. reduced its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,187,853,000 after purchasing an additional 592,422 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 44.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,461,000 after buying an additional 392,446 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 207.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $528,766,000 after buying an additional 323,433 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 271,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 803.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 212,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,865,000 after acquiring an additional 188,753 shares in the last quarter. 60.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,359.90. 28,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,149. The company has a market cap of $169.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,475.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,354.75. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $875.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHOP. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,635.59.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

