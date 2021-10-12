WBI Investments Inc. Invests $3.06 Million in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter worth about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 555.6% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 50,490.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total value of $15,783,803.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 193,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,140,574.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,181 shares of company stock worth $23,716,763 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOCU. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.20.

DOCU stock traded down $7.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.41. The company had a trading volume of 46,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,342. The firm has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a PE ratio of -304.07 and a beta of 0.92. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.49 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $283.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

